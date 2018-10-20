Search for van stolen in Denny

Police are seeking the public’s help in their bid to trace the thief or thieves who stole a van from Stirling Street, Denny, back in September.

The van, belonging to Bridge of Allan business K B Trees and Hedges - and branded in the company livery - was taken some time between 9.45am and 11.45am on September 24.

The van pictured is similar to the one stolen, but has a caged area on the rear.

The firm has been appealing for information about the theft since then, and has been asking people to share information about the theft on social media.

The van has reportedly been seen in the Stirling area, but hasn’t yet been traced.

It is a white Ford Transit tipper, registration BU14 GRZ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference PS20180924-1410 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.