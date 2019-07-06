Search for missing man Gregor spreads to the Kelpies

Distraught family members of a missing Glasgow man aim to hand out flyers on the canal banks near the Kelpies tomorrow afternoon.

Friends and relatives of Gregor Gibbins (32) are to launch a search of the canal path from Twechar to Grangemouth in hopes of finding some clue to his whereabouts.

Gregor hasn’t been seen since around 6pm on Tuesday, and police have already launched an exhaustive hunt on the stretch of the canal between Maryhill and Kirkintilloch.

His white Ford Fiesta car has been recovered in Maryhill, prompting speculation he must have headed off on foot to work - where, however, he never arrived.

Police in kayaks have scoured the canal banks, and marine divers are also said to have been deployed at Twechar after three reported sightings of him there.

A press conference was staged yesterday by police in Glasgow, during which members of Gregor’s family made an emotional appeal for help.

His wife Leanne begged him to get in touch, or at least to let the police know he is well.

Since then a Find Gregor facebook page has been opened by relatives at https://www.facebook.com/Find-Gregor-2274520302809682/

which has drawn numerous responses from people living between Twechar and Falkirk.

The aim is win support from members of the public willing to comb the canal path on both sides tomorrow.

They aim to search all the way from Maryhill to the Kelpies, with groups of people searching specific sections along the route.

Inspector Pauline Thomson, leading the search for Gregor, said the search has focused on the stretch between Maryhill and Kirkintilloch, and has had both air support and help from the dog branch.

Police both on foot and on mountain bikes have also explored the canal path route.

Gregor is 5ft 5in with short, shaved dark hair, and has an athletic build.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.