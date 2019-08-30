Search continues for missing Falkirk 15-year-old

Police are looking for help to trace a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

Alex Craig has not been seen, or been in contact with anyone since 2pm on Wednesday, August 28 and concern is growing for her welfare.

She was wearing her school uniform – black trousers/leggings, a white shirt and a black jacket, but she may have since changed her clothing.

Alex, who is 5ft 2ins tall with long black hair, has links across Falkirk and to the Redding and Hallglen areas. She may also have looked to travel to either Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Inspector Stephen McLaughlin from Falkirk Police Station said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Alex’s welfare and are eager to locate her as soon as possible.

“As part of our inquiries we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen, or spoken to Alex, since Wednesday afternoon. She may be using public transport around the Falkirk area, however was last seen on foot and is known to frequent the Callendar Park area.

“I would also ask that members of the public travelling across the central belt are vigilant and report any sightings of Alex to officers as soon as possible.

“I’d also appeal to Alex directly in that if she sees our appeal, please contact police, or someone she trusts, so that we can ensure she is safe.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1899 of August 28.