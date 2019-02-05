Scottish SPCA appeal for information after cockerels found abandoned in Plean

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after eleven cockerels were found abandoned in Plean.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted on Saturday, February 2 after a member of the public spotted the birds roaming free on Glen Road.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Emma Chisholm said: “These birds are lucky they were spotted by a vigilant person who realised something wasn’t right.

“We are unsure how long they were there for and we are keen to find the person responsible for abandoning them.”

Taylor Johnstone, another Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer said, “Emma was able to catch eight out of the eleven cockerels over the weekend and take them to our centres to be cared for.

“There are still three straying that we were unable to catch and I hope to rescue these last few before they come to any harm.

“If anyone in the area recognises the cockerels or has any information on who may have abandoned them, we would urge you to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.