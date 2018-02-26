Schoolgirl party animal bit policeman

A teenage schoolgirl took exception to police crashing a party and kicked a female officer on the shin and then bit her on the arm.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was drunk at the time and had to be restrained by a number of officers.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the girl, from Grangemouth, admitted the assault she committed in Falkirk on October 15 last year.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30am and a party at the address had got out of hand. Police were contacted and they attended to investigate what they had been told was excessive noise.

“One of the first people to come out of the party was the accused. She was immediately hostile to the police and her hostility escalated to such an extent police felt there was nothing they could do but arrest her.

“She began to struggle with them and kicked one in the shin. Other officers were required to help to restrain the accused and she was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle.

“During the course of this she bit a police officer on the right forearm. No injuries were sustained and no medical treatment was required.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “She is only 17 and still at school and had to take the day off to be here at court today.”

Sheriff John Mundy placed her on a structured deferred sentence for six months to be of good behaviour and to address her alcohol issues.