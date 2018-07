A schoolboy was left with a cracked tooth after he was attacked by a thug in Bo’ness.

The 14-year-old victim was assaulted by another teen, thought to be aged between 16 and 18, on Links Road at about 9pm on Friday, June 29.

The suspect is described as having short brown hair and was wearing a white top at the time of the incident.

Police are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward and contact 101.