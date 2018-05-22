Scared by his ‘sleazy’ stare

A convicted sex offender had just got out of custody the day before he scared two female shop workers – one aged only 17 – with his “sleazy” presence.

Robert Adams (43) moved back and forth between an ice cream shop and a takeaway, forcing the teenage assistant to abandon the shop and the takeaway worker to call her partner for help.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adams admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Cloud 9 ice cream parlour and the Palace Takeaway, both in Stirling Street, Denny on March 14.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “It was 6.15pm and the accused had been staring at the complainer continuously for about 10 minutes, making her feel extremely uneasy.

“The accused eventually required to be escorted from the premises by the complainer’s boss. The complainer, who was 17 at the time, felt he had been staring at her in a sexual manner given the length of time he was there and the manner he was staring at her.

“It was clear he was under the influence of something.”

At around 7pm Adams appeared in a nearby takeaway.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He stared at the woman working there continuously for between 10 and 15 minutes, making her feel extremely uncomfortable. He then left of his own accord and went back to the shop where the 17-year-old complainer was now working on her own.

“She was even more frightened at that stage and he was again staring at her in sleazy and sexual manner. She fled the shop. The accused then went back to the takeaway. The woman working there called her partner attend.”

The court heard Adams, who had only been released from custody a day earlier, was extremely embarrassed by his actions and acknowledged it must have been quite scary for both females to have someone acting in this manner.

He added he could not remember the incident because he is suffering from alcohol-related brain damage.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Whenever you get out of custody you commit an offence and when this court released you on bail you committed two more.”

Adams, 85a Duke Street, Denny, was sentenced to six months in prison back dated to April 14.

Due to there being a significant sexual element to the offences he was placed on the sex offenders’ register – which he was already on – for seven years.