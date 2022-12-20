Sarah Ferguson smashed up ex-partner's car in Stenhousemuir rage attack

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property at an address in Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir, on August 15.

The court heard Ferguson and the witness had been in a relationship that had ended.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and another witness were within their home address and heard the sound of smashing coming from their driveway. They looked out the window and saw a female getting into a blue vehicle nearby.

Ferguson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The witnesses then went outside and saw their motor vehicle had a smashed rear windscreen. They checked their CCTV and saw the accused enter their driveway and pick up a handful of stones – she was holding tool in her right hand.

"She struck the windscreen three times with the tool before throwing it through the rear windscreen.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said single parent Ferguson had been “having difficulty” with her ex partner.

"She took her anger out on his vehicle unfortunately,” he added.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Ferguson, 64 Lomond Drive, Langlees, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she pay her ex partner £360 compensation at a rate of £20 per fortnight.