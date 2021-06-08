Sarah Everard, 33, who disappeared on March 3 while walking home in Clapham, south London (Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire).

Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard.

The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms Everard but was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old Marketing executive, went missing in Clapham, south London, on March 3.

She was walking home from a friend's house at around 9pm.

Her body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on March 10 after she was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 4.

During his video link appearance from Bellmarsh jail on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police officer was wearing khaki trousers and a grey sweatshirt.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping Ms Everard "unlawfully and by force or fraud" on March 3.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of rape between March 2 and 10.

Couzens was not asked to enter a plea to her murder between March 2 and 10.

The defendant said: "Guilty, sir" when asked for his plea to the first two charges.

The court heard that responsibility for the killing was admitted but medical reports were awaited.

Members of Ms Everard's family sat in court to witness the defendant enter his pleas.

A further hearing before Lord Justice Fulford is due to take place on July 9.

The family of Sarah Everard previously described her as a "shining example to us all" and said she "brought so much joy to our lives."

