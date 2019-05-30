Safe stolen from Bo’ness RS McColl store

A recently opened branch of RS McColl was targeted in the early hours of the morning.

The store in Dean Road, Bo’ness only opened for business a few weeks ago.

The thieves made off with a safe which was later recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a break-in at the store around 2.30am on Thursday, May 30.

“Four men, all dressed in black, left the scene in a blue Audi 3.

“No-one was injured and a stolen safe was later found discarded.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 307 of May 30 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident follows a series of break-ins to business premises in Bo’ness earlier this year.