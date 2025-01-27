Sacked dental practice manager jailed after stealing £120,000 of equipment from former employer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sacked dental practice manager who stole equipment worth £120,000 from his former employers has been jailed for a year.

Alan Thomson also impersonated his old boss in a bid to transfer £50,000 from a savings account.

A court heard the 36-year-old had a drug addiction and committed the crimes to pay off debts.

Thomson, of Woodburn Avenue, Redding, admitted stealing dental equipment, electrical items and computer gear from Coatbridge Family Dental Care in Lanarkshire over a four-day period in July 2023.

Thomson appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

He also admitted carrying out a fraudulent scheme the following month by pretending to be Keith Preston who, along with wife Gillian, owns the dental practice.

This involved billing the company after obtaining dental equipment worth £3600 from suppliers and attempting to have £50,000 transferred from Mr Preston's National Savings Investments account.

Thomson escaped with a £470 fine at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in January last year after stealing clothing, handbags and accessories while manager of a TK Maxx store at the city's Hermiston Gait in 2022.

Airdrie Sheriff Court heard he started work as practice manager at the Coatbridge dental surgery in February 2023, but he was dismissed less than three months later for "under performance".

Sarah Healing, prosecuting, said the alarm at the premises went off about 4.30am on July 7, 2023, and police attended to find a door open and items "strewn over the floor".

Enquiries revealed that a code allocated to Thomson had been used to deactivate and reset the alarm that morning and on another occasion a few days earlier.

Then, on August 3, a request was made from a person claiming to be Mr Preston to change the password and mobile phone number associated with his NSI account.

The caller - Thomson - passed through the security process and was able to change a nominated bank account and request a £50,000 transfer.

Ms Healing told the court: "Fortunately, suspicions had been raised earlier that resulted in Mr Preston being contacted and he confirmed he had not authorised any changes.

"Enquiries showed the £50,000 was to have been transferred to a Bank of Scotland account registered to Thomson.

"It also emerged that dental equipment worth £3632.80 had been sent to an address in Glasgow associated with Thomson. Invoices for these had been sent to Coatbridge Family Dental Care.

"Thomson was interviewed and told police he had provided the key and alarm code for the practice to another individual, allowing that person to break in and steal the equipment."

Defence lawyer Eddie Kelly said Thomson had developed a serious drug addiction after the death of his sister and also accrued debts.

Mr Kelly told the court: "This affected his judgment and mindset. He was far too well acquainted with the person supplying him drugs which led to this ill-thought-out enterprise.

"His mental health was at an extremely low level and he struggled to deal with a number of issues. He used drugs as a coping mechanism.

"This was a gross breach of trust but I have numerous character references that show he is a highly-regarded individual.

"He has a strong and stable family background."

Sheriff Paul Haran accepted family tragedy had led Thomson into a "spiral" that resulted in the break-in.

The sheriff told him: "I have no doubt you will have the ability and support to turn things around and become an upstanding and useful member of society.

"But given the extremely serious nature of these charges, I can't, unfortunately, find an alternative to custody."

Dr Keith Preston, clinical director at Coatbridge Family Dental Care, said Thomson's crimes had a "significant and concerning impact".

He added: "We were shocked and deeply saddened by the appalling actions of an individual who was employed with us for a brief period."