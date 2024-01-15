'Running rampant': Haggs offender told police officer she would 'stick the nut' on him

An offender was said to “running rampant” and cause distress to members of the public and police officers – who she physically attacked on more than one occasion.

Kelly Anne McLachlan, 37, told one officer she would “stick the nut” on him and then narrowly missed connecting with a head butt. She also head butted another officer’s hand, jamming his thumb against a wall in the process.

McLachlan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a number of offences, including assaults against police officers at her 21 Castleview Terrace, Haggs home on February 22, 2022 and in Castleview Terrace, Haggs on September 6, 2022.

She also pleaded guilty to a large number of threatening behaviour offences – most at her home address in 2021 and 2022.

McLachlan attacked a number of police officers

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “It was 11.30pm and police received a call in relation to a disturbance. Officers attended and were allowed entry. They came across the accused, who was in the living room.

"The reason for officers attending was explained and the accused got up from the couch and was asked to sit down. She got up and pushed an officer to the body with both hands.

"She was handcuffed and said ‘who has called the police this time – you’re all grasses’ and ‘police are corrupt – you’re all beasties’ and then said to one officer ‘I’ll stick the nut in you’ and attempted to head butt the officer.”

On another occasion police responded to a noise report and found McLachlan at the centre of things again.

"The accused said ‘what are you in my house for’ and started swearing at officers,” said Mr Stewart.

McLachlan had a “falling out” with an acquaintance and had gone to see her – both women were intoxicated and there was an argument between them and McLachlan began striking the woman’s front door say “I’m going to kill you – you’re done, get out here” and stated “she got my kids taken off me”.

A man asked her to stop striking the door and she turned and struck him twice to the face and continued to issue threats.

On one occasion McLachlan was in Falkirk Police Station when she head butted an officer’s hand – causing his thump to be jammed between her head and the cell wall. She also kicked another officer to the stomach and scratch his arm.

Sheriff John MacRitchie stated that McLachlan had been “running rampant” recently but surprisingly did not have a significant criminal record.

He said: “She seems to be out of control in repeated incidents of public disorder and there are reasons for it, in terms of her domestic situation, which is not helping. This is a catalogue of public disorder – clearly she has to address her consumption of alcohol.

"That seems to be the theme running through this.”