Running out of chances: Larbert domestic offender breaches court order on two separate occasions

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Aidan Foy, 21, had pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order not to have contact with a woman on two occasions – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 6 last year and at an address in Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on October 24, 2023.
By Court Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 08:35 GMT
The court heard Foy, 29 Dundarroch Street, Larbert, was supposedly not willing to consider undergoing the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and had reportedly said he would not comply with it.

In November last year, Foy was seeking to have the non-harassment order removed when he appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

At the time Sheriff Craig Harris made it clear to Foy and his legal representative on the day there would be no chance of the non-harassment order being revoked.

At Thursday’s court, Sheriff John MacRitchie adjourned the case until February 8 for a supplementary report to find out if Foy was in fact suitable for the Caledonian programme.