Running out of chances: Larbert domestic offender breaches court order on two separate occasions
The court heard Foy, 29 Dundarroch Street, Larbert, was supposedly not willing to consider undergoing the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and had reportedly said he would not comply with it.
In November last year, Foy was seeking to have the non-harassment order removed when he appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
At the time Sheriff Craig Harris made it clear to Foy and his legal representative on the day there would be no chance of the non-harassment order being revoked.
At Thursday’s court, Sheriff John MacRitchie adjourned the case until February 8 for a supplementary report to find out if Foy was in fact suitable for the Caledonian programme.