Running out of chances: Larbert domestic offender breaches court order on two separate occasions

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Aidan Foy, 21, had pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order not to have contact with a woman on two occasions – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 6 last year and at an address in Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on October 24, 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The court heard Foy, 29 Dundarroch Street, Larbert, was supposedly not willing to consider undergoing the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and had reportedly said he would not comply with it.

In November last year, Foy was seeking to have the non-harassment order removed when he appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time Sheriff Craig Harris made it clear to Foy and his legal representative on the day there would be no chance of the non-harassment order being revoked.