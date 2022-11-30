Rumford robber dies in Glasgow Royal Infirmary while serving his prison sentence

John Dargacz, 55, from Rumford, died in Glasgow Royal Infirmary on April 24, 2020. He had been serving time at HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, at the time after receiving a custodial sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court for assault and robbery in 2019.

Dargacz broke into a property in Falkirk and assaulted two women and a man who were living there, shouting and demanding items while brandishing a knife at them, before making off with cash, medicine, personal documents, an electronic cigarette and an electric razor.

A fatal accident inquiry into his death heard Dargacz had a history of health problems including asthma.

He was admitted to five medical referrals and two tests on his admission to custody, none of which related to the cause of death.

Four days before his death, prison officers issued a "Code Blue" call relating to Dargacz who was "extremely breathless" and "ashen" in colour.

He complained that he had been feeling unwell with a temperature and could not sleep due to breathlessness.

Dargacz was given an oxygen mask before being taken to hospital where he was kept in the high dependency unit.

Medics suspected the prisoner was suffering from COVID-19 and was treated with nasal oxygen.

Dargacz was later tested and found to be negative for COVID-19 but staff continued to treat him for the illness in case it was false.

Little changed in his medical condition until the early morning of his death where Dargacz appeared "agitated" and was moving around his bed "excessively."

There was a noted "rapid deterioration" in his condition and he was reviewed by intensive care staff.

Ventilation treatment was considered but it was unavailable due to his pulmonary fibrosis so he was given palliative care.

His cause of death was determined as "acute exacerbation of chronic lung disease".

