Row over loud music led to Bo'ness man's threat stab someone

Steven Glenn, 30, had initially apologised to the man, Elijah Murphy, for sounds of shouting and "excessive music" coming from a flat in Bo'ness where Glenn was present.

Prosecutor Amy Sneddon said Mr Murphy and his partner, Stephanie McCulloch, had been in their home when they heard the racket.

Mr Murphy then began to hear arguing between neighbours and approached the accused.

Glenn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday

Glenn apologised for the noise, but as Mr Murphy began to walk back to his accommodation he heard Glenn say, "I'm going to stab him".

Mr Murphy confronted the accused about this and again the accused apologised. However as the conversation continued Glenn was heard to say that he would "paste him up and down the street", and that he wasn't afraid to go back to jail.

He then turned to Miss McCulloch and said to her, "After I do your man, I'm going to go through you."

Miss Sneddon said that following this last remark, Mr Murphy and Miss McCulloch refused to accept any further apologies from Glenn, and phoned the police.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Monday), Glenn, of Dean Road, Bo'ness, pleaded guilty to statutory breach of the peace.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 1st 2021, in Newton Street, Bo'ness.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said it had been "down to excessive use of alcohol".