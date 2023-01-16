Row over cash caused brother to batter sister outside Grangemouth pharmacy

Christopher Teven, 28, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a string of offences, including assault – striking his sister Natasha on the head – and threatening behaviour in Central Avenue, Grangemouth, on July 25 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his curfew in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, on November 18, 2022.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was at home and his mother and his sister when there was a fall out over money that his sister owed his mother. They went to the pharmacy at Central Avenue and their argument continued in front of staff.

Teven appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"They went outside and the accused was seen to go towards his sister as if he was going to punch her.”

CCTV footage showed him striking her face, causing her to stumble back. He then began acting aggressively, kicking the front door of the pharmacy, which caused staff to activate and lower the security shutters to stop him getting into the premises.

Teven then shouted at staff, “What are you looking at?” and “Mind your own business”.

On another occasion Teven breached his 7pm to 7am curfew conditions.

"It was 11.50pm,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Police were in Inchyra Place because of noise and people banging doors and they found the accused and another person. The accused was knocking on doors asking for a taxi to be phoned on his behalf.

"Officers checked and found out about his curfew.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Teven, 34 South View, Stenhousemuir, had been assaulted.

"He had been told the people who had assaulted him were coming for him and it was against that backdrop that he left his house and started banging on neighbours’ doors to ask them to look for a taxi.”

Sheriff Alison Michie, looking at all Teven’s offences, stated there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.