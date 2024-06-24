Row in Redding: Prison for offender who told ex he would rather have sexual relations with his sister than her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Argyle McClure,25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner at an address in Wholequarter Road, Redding on May 10.

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.30pm and the accused’s mother was looking after his child. The accused’s ex partner has pulled up outside the address and at this time notice the accused was present there.

"He walked over to her vehicle and began shouting and swearing at her while she remained within her car.”

McClure then proceeded to call the woman a ‘cow’, said she was ‘ugly’, told her he hated her and said he would rather have sex with his sister than her.

McClure appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He later voluntarily handed himself into the police station and admitted the breach of bail.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “There’s no getting away from the fact he has a bad record.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted he did indeed, stating McClure had 11 previous convictions involving the same complainer.

Mr Biggam stated McClure, House 1A Hillhouse Road, Rothesay, finds things difficult when it comes to relationships and had issues with anger management and alcohol.

"He was drunk at the time, but that’s no excuse,” added Mr Biggam. “He eventually got the message it was not meant to be between them. He handed himself in to police, whereas in the past his first port of call was to run away and not deal with it.”

Sheriff Michie took into account McClure “extremely lengthy” criminal record and said there was no alternative but to sent him to prison.