Rough night: Forth Valley police dog tracks building site thieves to local golf course
Police Scotland unleashed one of their canine cops in the Forth Valley area recently following reports of a house break in and thefts from a building site.
PD Rico sprang into action when the three suspects tried to evade officers at the scene and soon had them rounded up in a very one-sided game of hide and seek.
The four-legged law enforcement officer then tackled two more suspects who were seen stealing from a building site.
Relentless Rico found them cowering in bushes on a nearby golf course.