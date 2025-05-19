Rough night: Forth Valley police dog tracks building site thieves to local golf course

By James Trimble
Published 19th May 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 13:36 BST
Police Scotland unleashed one of their canine cops in the Forth Valley area recently following reports of a house break in and thefts from a building site.

PD Rico sprang into action when the three suspects tried to evade officers at the scene and soon had them rounded up in a very one-sided game of hide and seek.

The four-legged law enforcement officer then tackled two more suspects who were seen stealing from a building site.

Relentless Rico found them cowering in bushes on a nearby golf course.

PD Rico had a busy and successful night by all accounts (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
