Rosebank riot: Drunken English delivery driver abuses staff and attacks police in Camelon restaurant
Nicholas Riches, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting police officer at the Rosebank Beefeater, Main Street, Camelon and at Falkirk Police Station on October 23 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 8pm and the accused has attempted to order drinks at the bar and was making a general nuisance of himself.
"At 9.30pm staff opted to close the bar due to the accused’s conduct. He was banging his glass and said ‘just phone the police – they won’t do anything’ adding ‘not your Scottish police here because I’m going home tomorrow’.
"Police were contacted and he still refused to leave the premises, telling officers ‘make me’ and then lashed out, striking an officer to the head. He continued to struggle with officers and made an effort to bite one officer, but did not manage it.”
Delivery driver Riches, who was representing himself, said he was embarrassed by his behaviour.
"I shouldn’t have touched alcohol,” he added. “The language that I used I don’t recall, but I’m aware that would have come out my mouth. I travelled 400 miles to come here today to say what I did was unacceptable.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Riches, 14 Lynns Hall Close, Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.