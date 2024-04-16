Rosebank riot: Drunken English delivery driver abuses staff and attacks police in Camelon restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicholas Riches, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting police officer at the Rosebank Beefeater, Main Street, Camelon and at Falkirk Police Station on October 23 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 8pm and the accused has attempted to order drinks at the bar and was making a general nuisance of himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At 9.30pm staff opted to close the bar due to the accused’s conduct. He was banging his glass and said ‘just phone the police – they won’t do anything’ adding ‘not your Scottish police here because I’m going home tomorrow’.

Riches' drunken behaviour in the Rosebank Beefeater led to police being called in(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Police were contacted and he still refused to leave the premises, telling officers ‘make me’ and then lashed out, striking an officer to the head. He continued to struggle with officers and made an effort to bite one officer, but did not manage it.”

Delivery driver Riches, who was representing himself, said he was embarrassed by his behaviour.

"I shouldn’t have touched alcohol,” he added. “The language that I used I don’t recall, but I’m aware that would have come out my mouth. I travelled 400 miles to come here today to say what I did was unacceptable.”