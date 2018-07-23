Robber attacked Camelon store employee before stealing three-figure sum

A man assaulted a member of staff at a convenience store before stealing a three-figure sum of cash.

Police in Forth Valley are investigating a robbery, which took place in Greenbank Court, Camelon at around 5.15pm on Friday, May 18.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 40 and 50 years old, around 5ft 11ins, of stocky build, with short grey hair and having a greying beard. He spoke with a Scottish accent.

He was pictured wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with a white emblem across the chest, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

After attacking the store employee, who was uninjured, the suspect was seen on Main Street, Camelon a short time later.

Officers have released CCTV images in the hope of tracing the man.

Detective Constable Karen Young, of Falkirk CID, said: “We are keen to trace the man pictured and we would ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

“Equally, if the man pictured sees this appeal we would urge him to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3221 of May 18.

Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.