Risky Reid remanded: Knife-toting Falkirk offender stays in custody 'at this stage'
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Reid, 47, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including possession of a knife in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 4 and threatening behaviour in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon between April 1 and April 30.
He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by entering Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on October 2 and October 3.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki stated a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment had to be carried out on Reid, 27 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill, but it would have to be done while he was in custody.
"I’m not prepared to liberate you at this stage,” she said. “I have concerns about the level of risk you pose.”
Sentence was deferred until December 11 and Reid was remanded in custody.