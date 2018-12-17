Ripped telly off wall during Shieldhill rammy

Declan Kuczara (22) ripped a television off a wall, threw it on the floor and jumped up and down on it.

Kuczara, 32 Plessey Terrace, Bathgate, admitted behaving in a threatening manner at a residence in Braeside, Shieldhill on November 4.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “Both parties are trying to work their way through their difficulties on a day-to-day basis.”

Last Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the cost of the damage was £30 for a damaged mobile phone screen and the television set itself cost £300.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was at his partner’s address to pick her up – they were due to go out for a meal. He got there at 6pm and as she was getting her belongings he saw a text message on her phone from another male.

“He became agitated and started shouting, accusing her of cheating on him. He continued shouting and swearing, picked up her iphone and smashed it, causing the screen to be damaged.

“She attempted to calm him down, but he picked up the television and threw it against the wall then started jumping on it. The accused’s father was outside waiting inside his vehicle – he had been going to drop them off for their meal.

“The complainer went outside and asked him to come in and calm the accused down.”

Police caught up with Kuczara the following day.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Kuczara on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.