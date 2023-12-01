Retailers Against Crime: Falkirk Delivers offer free membership of retail crime reduction initiative
It will allow give businesses full-funded membership of Retailers Against Crime (RAC) – an organisation set up to work in partnership to cut retail crime.
Elaine Grant, Falkirk BID manager said: “"Falkirk Delivers, in partnership with Falkirk Council and supported by the Shared Prosperity Fund, has launched a proactive safety initiative for businesses within the Falkirk Council area. We are offering a fully-funded membership to Retailers Against Crime (RAC), available on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited spaces.
"This programme, open to all local businesses irrespective of their BID membership status, signifies a strong commitment to combating crime and antisocial behaviour in the community. Participants will gain access to a comprehensive crime intelligence platform, which enhances effective crime reporting and provides timely alerts about local criminal activities.
"This initiative underscores Falkirk Delivers' dedication to bolstering the safety and security of the business environment in Falkirk. To find out more pop into the Falkirk Delivers Office at 104 High Street this Tuesday, December 5 between 9.30am and noon or email [email protected]."
Founded in 1997, RAC is a national, not for profit crime partnership. It helps detect and prevent crime, including acts of violence by sharing information on local and travelling offenders to our members in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North West of England.
It’s specialised staff analyse offenders, identify their methods, their associates and locations targeted. This enables RAC to forewarn members who can then detect and prevent crime before it happens.