A Falkirk man was placed on a restriction of liberty order for ten weeks after behaving in a threatening manner.

Robert Swan (34) of 14 Castings Avenue admitted that on June 4 at Fairlie Drive, Camelon and within a police car en route to Forth Valley Royal Hospital he behaved in a threatening manner by throwing a brick at a car, repeatedly striking his head against a car and making a homophobic remark.