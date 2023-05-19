Restorative justice: Police force Falkirk teen tearaways to clean up litter

Camelon and Tamfourhill Community officers recently joined with Falkirk High School’s campus officer to carry out a restorative justice exercise with four young people from

Falkirk High School who had been identified as being involved in youth anti-social behaviour in and around The Falkirk Wheel.

Along with partners from the school and Roughcastle experiences, the young people were shown the impact of their behaviour as they helped pick up litter there to

Police oversee the youngsters on their day of restorative justice

make amends for their thoughtless actions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This had been agreed by the school and the young people's parents as an alternative to the criminal justice system. Falkirk

Community Policing team is committed to making Falkirk a better and safer place to live, and we are keen to hear how we can assist your community."