Residents claim Denny town centre blighted by drug “nuisance”

The recently refurbished Denny town centre may be looking good but homeowners and shopkeepers say the area is being dragged down by drugs misuse.

In recent weeks the town’s revamped shopping area has reportedly become a gathering place for drug users who are now preying on youngsters and elderly people, approaching them and demanding they give them money.

Responding to this issue, Denny resident James Marshall has arranged a public meeting to take place in Denny Baptist Church, in Herbertshire Street, at 7.30pm tonight which will have members of Police Scotland and the addiction support organisation Signpost Recovery, as well as representatives of the local Neighbourhood Watch in attendance.

Mr Marshall said the meeting will hopefully result in some action being taken to deal with the problem.

He said: “There’s quite a strong feeling about this in the town. We need more police presence in the town centre to stop this. This has been going on for months in and around the shops in the town, but now these drug addicts have started stopping our children and our elderly people and pestering them for money.

“It’s becoming a real nuisance. There is help available for these people. We have Signpost coming along tonight.”