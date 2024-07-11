Resident reported over allegation of illegal money lending in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police raid uncovered evidence of money lending from a home in the district.

Last week, Bo’ness and Braes Community Policing Teams assisted Trading Standards Scotland in the execution of a warrant at an address in Grangemouth.

A number of items were seized from the property.

The resident was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for illegal money lending.

If you have information about criminal activity in your neighbourhood you can call police on 101 or give the details anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.