Resident injured as five robbers storm into his Grangemouth home

The incident happened in Croftside Court, Grangemouth at around 10.30pm on Monday, March 28.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Five men entered the property and proceeded to steal personal items from the 33-year-old male householder before leaving the area in a grey Audi car.

“The 33-year-old man suffered minor injuries and later attended hospital. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible for this incident.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended at the incident in Croftside Court, Grangemouth

“The five male suspects are described as having Eastern European accents.”

Detective Constable Gavin Grant, of Forth Valley CID, added: "We are keen for any local residents with private CCTV or possible dashcam footage to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3808 of Monday, 28 March or the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.