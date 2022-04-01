Resident injured as five robbers storm into his Grangemouth home
A 33-year-old homeowner was taken to hospital after he was injured during a break-in at his house involving five robbers.
The incident happened in Croftside Court, Grangemouth at around 10.30pm on Monday, March 28.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Five men entered the property and proceeded to steal personal items from the 33-year-old male householder before leaving the area in a grey Audi car.
“The 33-year-old man suffered minor injuries and later attended hospital. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible for this incident.
“The five male suspects are described as having Eastern European accents.”
Detective Constable Gavin Grant, of Forth Valley CID, added: "We are keen for any local residents with private CCTV or possible dashcam footage to please come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3808 of Monday, 28 March or the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.