Repeat offender caught with drugs and needle

A career criminal was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Steven Templeman (46), from 73 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, was already on bail and subject to a community order for shoplifting when he was caught in possession of Class A Diamorphine and uncapped needles in Simpson Street, Camelon, on January 9.

After being released on bail again for background reports, he was arrested on March 29 for brandishing a pool cue at people in a house in Simpson Street.

Police had been called in the early hours of the morning after reports of a disturbance.

Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked the community order and sent Templeman to prison for a total of 246 days.