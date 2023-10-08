Renewed police appeal for help to trace missing Forth Valley man, 82, last seen at a service station in West Lothian

Police have renewed their appeal for help to trace an 82-year-old man as concerns grow for his safety.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Neil Paton, who has been reported missing from Bo’ness.

Neil was last seen near to the Shell petrol station at Heartlands, Whitburn Junction 4a of the M8 around 10.50pm on Friday, 6 October, 2023.

Prior to this, there was a sighting of him at a service station on the A89 near Dechmont around 9.15pm.

Neil Paton from Bo'ness who has been missing since Friday. Pic: Contributed

Neil is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with white/grey hair and beard. When Neil was last seen he was wearing a brown tweed style jacket with elbow patches, a pink shirt and tie, grey trousers and brown shoes.

It is also understood that he put on a light coloured raincoat while he was at the service station on the A89.

He also had on glasses and a hat and was carrying an umbrella and black rucksack.

Sergeant Lynne Morrison, Whitburn Police Station, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Neil, or someone matching his description, since Friday evening to contact us urgently.

“We now know Neil was seen at the petrol station at Heartlands around 10.50pm but we need help to find out where he went after leaving there. There is a possibility he spoke with the driver of a silver car shortly after this time and we are asking the driver to come forward.”