Renewed appeal to trace Cole Cooper missing from Falkirk area as police say 'crucial' to get answers for his family

Detectives say it is “crucial” they get answers for the family of a teenager who was last seen three weeks ago.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, police have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about the disappearance of Cole Cooper to come forward.

Officers searching for the 19-year-old have visited more than 220 properties as part of extensive door-to-door enquiries and seized in excess of 1000 hours of CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole was reported missing on Friday, May 9, two days after he was last seen around 8.45pm on the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road at Longcroft.

Wendy Stewart, mum of missing Cole Cooper, has appealed for anyone who has information to come forward. Pic: Michael Gillen

Prior to this he was also captured on CCTV around 6am on Sunday, May 4, again in the Longcroft area.

His distraught family were joined by hundreds of local people when they organised searches over two days last weekend.

Meeting at Banknock Community Centre, they searched woodland and fields between Banknock, Allandale and Cumbernauld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Cole’s mum Wendy said: “My heart is totally broken, all I want is the safe return of my gorgeous, fun loving boy. I feel so numb not knowing where he is.

Police are continue to appeal for information following the disappearance of Cole Cooper, aged 19. Pic: Contributed

“I’d like to thank the local community and everyone who has helped in searching for Cole so far. Please, if you have any information that can help, report this to police.

“Cole, if you see this message, please get in contact as we just want to know you are safe.

“All I want is my son home. We all love and miss him so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As local officers continue their extensive search they are being supported by national resources, including specialist search teams, the police helicopter and drones from the air support unit, as well as officers from the dive and marine unit.

Cole's family and friends were joined by around 200 members of the public on Saturday's search. Pic: Michael Gillen

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, local area commander, said: "We have significant resources dedicated to finding Cole and we are urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

"As part of our investigation, we have specialist resources from across the country assisting local officers.

"We have seized more than 1000 hours of public and private CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Door-to-door enquiries are still being carried out and there will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while our searches are ongoing. This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers. I would encourage anyone with any information or questions to approach these officers."

Reassuring the public, he added: “We understand this may be concerning for the local community but please be assured we are working hard to find Cole.

"As well as carrying out these searches, there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes. While this may not be as visible, please be assured we are working tirelessly to find Cole."

Cole is described as around 5ft 10ins, of medium build with brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.

He has links to the Denny, Cumbernauld and Paisley areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police ask anyone with infomation, including photographs, CCTV or dashcam footage, to be sent to them.

This can be done directly through this link Further searches involving specialist units will continue in the coming days and we will be carrying out additional high-visibility patrols.

Chief Inspector Hatrick added: "Extensive enquiries remain ongoing and we are fully committed to finding Cole.

"We are working hard to build up a picture of his movements and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also urge people who live in the area to check their outbuildings and sheds.

"Finding Cole is paramount and it is crucial we get answers for his family and friends on his whereabouts.

"Please think back - were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anyone matching Cole's description?

"Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. Any piece of information could prove crucial.

"If you know anything that could help, please speak to us."

Information can also be given to police by calling 101 quoting incident number 828 of Friday, May 9.