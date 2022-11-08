'Remorseful' Falkirk offender put to work for sending ex 100 abusive messages

Scott Hastings – who had just called his partner a “sneaky little slag” – went on to tell officers he wanted to “sort out” his drug use and become a “better person”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hasting, 29, pleaded guilty to sending offensive, abusive, aggressive and indecent messages to his ex partner at an address in Union Street, Falkirk on September 18 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused and the complainer were in an on/off relationship since June 2020. The accused contacted the complainer by way of over 100 messages.

Hastings appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"One asked ‘where are you? I’m standing outside. I’ve been rattling the door, so you’re not asleep – you’re a lying sneaky little slag’. This went on for several hours so she contacted police.

"The accused told officers ‘I’m really remorseful for my actions, I’m changing myself – I’m taking actions to sort out my drug use to make me a better person’.”

The court heard the couple were no longer together and had no intention of getting back together.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Hastings, 36 Cow Wynd, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse project and complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

