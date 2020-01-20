Reddingmuirhead drug dealer, 18, caught with cocaine, cannabis and weapons

A drug dealer was caught with a stash of cocaine, cannabis and weapons as he cruised around Camelon.

Kane Smith (18) was pulled over by police in Glenfuir Road on April 21, 2019 while driving a vehicle which contained two grammes of cocaine with a value of £220 and 27 grammes of cannabis worth £270. Smith, 14 Reddingrig Place, Reddingmuirhead, was also found to be in possession of both a screwdriver and a Stanley knife.

His defence solicitor said Smith, a first offender, had obtained drugs to share among friends. He was placed under a three-month, 6pm-6am restriction of liberty order and must complete 250 hours of unpaid work in a year.