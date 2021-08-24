Redding thief gets another chance
Kirsty Cummings (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursdy having pleaded guilty to stealing household cleaning items and perfume from B&M, Callendar Road, Falkirk on April 12.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021
The court heard there was no report available because Cummings had “no recollection” of getting a social work appointment letter.
Sheriff Derek Livingston decided to give Cummings, 18 Tudor Court, Redding another chance and continued the case until September 30 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.