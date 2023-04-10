Redding offender who lied to police about being assaulted fails to show at court
An offender who made a false assault claim to police then failed to turn up for his court appointment with his solicitor stating he was not “wildly enthusiastic to attend”.
Gavin McDougall, 34, had pleaded guilty to making the false statement in Alexandra Street, Tillicoultry on October 26, 2020.
Michael Lowery, defence solicitor, said McDougall, 28 Kirkwood Avenue, Redding, was aware he had to attend, but had chosen not to.
"I don’t think he is wildly enthusiastic to attend,” he added.
Sheriff Craig Harris issued an arrest warrant.