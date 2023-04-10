News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
30 minutes ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
47 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
2 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
2 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
3 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche

Redding offender who lied to police about being assaulted fails to show at court

An offender who made a false assault claim to police then failed to turn up for his court appointment with his solicitor stating he was not “wildly enthusiastic to attend”.

By Court Reporter
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

Gavin McDougall, 34, had pleaded guilty to making the false statement in Alexandra Street, Tillicoultry on October 26, 2020.

Michael Lowery, defence solicitor, said McDougall, 28 Kirkwood Avenue, Redding, was aware he had to attend, but had chosen not to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don’t think he is wildly enthusiastic to attend,” he added.

McDougall failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff CourtMcDougall failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
McDougall failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

Sheriff Craig Harris issued an arrest warrant.