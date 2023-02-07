Redding offender, 59, spat on police officer and jumped out his window

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Joseph Boyle, 59, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – repeatedly spitting on him – in Main Street, Redding, on April 7, 2020.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said there were issues regarding Boyle’s cognitive impairment and mental health problems making him unsuitable for some community disposals, including, it seems, unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Boyle had jumped out of a window the last time he was placed on a restriction of liberty order.

He said: “He is unsuitable because he would require one-to-one supervision and this is not possible.”