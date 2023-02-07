Redding offender, 59, spat on police officer and jumped out his window
The freedom of an offender who spat on a police officer and then jumped out of a window to breach his court order is now hanging in the balance.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Joseph Boyle, 59, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – repeatedly spitting on him – in Main Street, Redding, on April 7, 2020.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said there were issues regarding Boyle’s cognitive impairment and mental health problems making him unsuitable for some community disposals, including, it seems, unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Boyle had jumped out of a window the last time he was placed on a restriction of liberty order.
He said: “He is unsuitable because he would require one-to-one supervision and this is not possible.”
Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Boyle, 73 Main Street, Redding, until March 16 to find out if an alternative to custody was available.