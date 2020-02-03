Redding man tried to use charger as weapon during assault at Falkirk pub

A drunken customer punched and then attempted to smack a bouncer with a phone charger after he was told to leave a pub.

Grieg Beattie (24) took exception to being asked to move on as he loitered outside The Tolbooth Tavern in Falkirk and flew into a fit of rage which culminated in him swinging an iPhone cable and plug in the direction of the steward.

Grieg Beattie assaulted a bouncer at The Tolbooth Tavern, Falkirk

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Beattie, 92 Gairloch Crescent, Redding, had pled guilty to assaulting the man on June 29, 2019 and obstructing police by resisting arrest.

The situation turned sour when he was ordered to step outside the venue due to his behaviour. Having done so, Beattie struck up a conversation with others before his conduct again got out of hand when asked to leave the outside area.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “He approached the complainer and changed his stance to a fighting stance and clenched his fists.

“The complainer observed this and put up his hands to create distance between himself and the accused, at which point the accused proceeded to punch the complainer to the left side of his face.

“The complainer was attempting to restrain him on the ground. He appeared to calm down and the complainer allowed him to get back to his feet.

“While this was ongoing a member of the public was aware police were around the corner dealing with another incident and ran round to advise them.

“At this point the accused rose to his feet and pulled out an iPhone charger from his jacket pocket and proceeded to swing it towards the complainer, attempting to strike him with the plug.”

Officers witnessed Beattie’s behaviour and arrested him despite his attempts to avoid being handcuffed.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client has an “aversion to vodka” and has stopped drinking the spirit.

Beattie was ordered to complete 80 hours’ unpaid work within six months.