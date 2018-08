A 39-year-old man shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards police officers.

Bobby Aitken, 7 Grange Place, Redding, admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Oakbank, Westquarter on May 10.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Aitken “liked to work” so Sheriff John Mundy admonished him for this offence so he could continue to complete is 64 hours of unpaid work.