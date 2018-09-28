Redding man pretended to be family members to claim cash

A 33-year-old man pretended to be his dad, his brother and another member of the family to bank goverment cash he was not entitled to.

Between June and November 2016, Shaun Adams conned the Department for Work and Pensions out of nearly £360 by claiming employment and support allowance as his father Alan Adams and brother Barry Adams, and budgeting allowance as Mr Michael Hamilton.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Adams (33), 6 Livingston Terrace, Redding, was warned he was lucky not to be going to jail for fraud.

Instead, Sheriff John Mundy placed him on a community order as a direct alternative to custody and ordered him to complete 100 hours unpaid work in four months.