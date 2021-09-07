Redding man fined £425 after loitering outside ex's new home

Aubrey Christian, 37 Thomson Drive, became so enraged after discovering the woman had been to view a flat without him, he blocked her car, and hurled abuse at her.

The 53-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving threateningly by shouting and swearing in a Redding street on April 13.

He’d also pleaded guilty to repeatedly loitering outside his former partner’s Polmont home and gesticulating at her in an offensive manner on May 14, while on bail.

Aubrey Christian, of Redding, was fined at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Christian had been in a relationship with the woman for approximately eight years.

Having learned the woman had put a deposit down on a property, he bombarded her with calls and messages.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The witness drove to a lay-by where she parked up, as she was fearful of going to her home address and any confrontation that may occur between her and the accused.

“A short time later, the accused drove up to her car, blocking her into her own vehicle.

“The accused got out his car and repeatedly shouted at the witness to the effect of, ‘You’ve been to see a flat and you’re lying to me’.”

The court was told Christian returned a short time later and continued to shout. He was arrested.

The court also heard that, on May 14, the victim noticed Christian sitting in his vehicle outside her property at 7.30am.

The fiscal depute continued: “The witness has been concerned about his conduct and has contacted the police.”

Christian’s defence solicitor said the pandemic caused “a lot of tension” with “both parties being in the house”.

The solicitor said: “The complainer was due to meet a mortgage adviser. She didn’t show up and he learned she was going on to see private lets and this angered him.

“The witness had obtained a private let and he had engaged to try to sort out finances.

“He attended her address, parked at the bottom of the street and tried to get her attention. Clearly he should’ve continued the engagement with his solicitor.”

First offender Christian was fined £425 and ordered to pay £30 in victim impact surcharges within 28 days.

