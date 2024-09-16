Redding man facing years in prison after being found guilty of terrorist crimes

Edward was found guilty of terrorism crimes at the High Court in Stirling after an 11-day trial.

A neo-Nazi gay-hating white supremacist who amassed terrorist "armoury" at his Redding home is facing years in prison and lifetime restrictions under a serious crime prevention order, after being found guilty of a series of terrorist crimes including intending to commit an act of terrorism.

Alan Edward, a former journalist who glorified Hitler, had discussed an attack on a Scottish LBGT group, a jury heard.

Edward, 54, who had nearly 28,000 followers on social media, denied the Holocaust, mocked the murder of George Floyd, invited support for a proscribed far-right terrorist group, and told his online disciples, "the quickest way to someone's heart is with a high power 7.62mm round".

A document found on his computer referred to Norwegian neo-Nazi mass murderer Anders Breivik as "Saint Anders".

The High Court in Stirling heard that Edward possessed and expressed "a set of ideals with a neo-Nazi outlook, incorporating notions of white supremacy, the notion of racial purity of whites, racism, anti-semitism, and hatred of homosexuals and transgender people".

He was arrested after armed police surrounded his end-terrace two-storey home in Redding before dawn in September 2022 and broke down his front door.

They found weapons and equipment including a crossbow with telescopic sights, 14 knives, some with Nazi and SS insignia, machetes, a tomahawk, a Samurai sword, knuckledusters, a catapult, an extendable baton and a stun gun.

They also found an air pistol modelled on the "James Bond" Walther PPK, an SS-style skull mask, goggles and a respirator, fighting gloves with specially-hardened knuckles, pellets, ball bearings, and hunting tips for crossbow arrows.

Prosecutors said this amounted to "an armoury".

Edward also had an indoor cannabis plantation he was growing to sell.

Checks on his WhatsApp account found he had been messaging an associate in nearby Grangemouth – identified only as "Pello" – about the proposed attack on the LBGT group, which met in Falkirk.

The court heard that Edward had two accounts on the social media platform Gab, popular with the extremists because it is known to be loosely-moderated.

He came to the attention of counter-terrorism investigators after posting a video glorifying a banned far right group called National Action.

The video was of a rally held in Darlington in 2016, shortly before National Action became the first far-right group to be proscribed in the UK under the Terrorism Act.

Jurors were told that Edward had posted the video on June 19, 2022, deliberately choosing the date because it is an annual federal holiday in the US, celebrating the ending of slavery.

A jury found Edward, of Wholequarter Avenue, guilty of four charges under the Terrorism Act – inviting support for a proscribed organisation; possession of weaponry, ammunition and equipment for the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts; and encouraging terrorism and circulating terrorist publications.

He was also found guilty of racism, anti-semitism, Holocaust denial, and statutory breach of the peace. All these offences he denied.

He was further found guilty of producing and supplying cannabis and possessing the stun gun – which he had offered to admit before the trial began.

During an 11-day trial, Police Scotland counter terrorism officer Detective Sergeant Campbell Flockhart said a number of posts by Edward on Gab highlighted violence against white people by black people, while others included memes about Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020.

In evidence, Edward claimed that he had his weaponry only as a collector, and for "outdoor pursuits".

He claimed that a Black Sun ring he was found wearing when he was arrested – said by an expert to be a symbol of the far right – was "actually an esoteric symbol that represents life force".

He showed no emotion whatsoever when the verdicts were announced.

On Monday Judge Fiona Tait deferred sentence until October 21 at the High Court in Edinburgh and continued Edward's remand in custody in the meantime.

She also called for an assessment for a Serious Crime Prevention Order. SCPOs are designed to ensure the "lifetime management" of criminals, including their business dealings, communications and movements once they are released from jail.

She thanked jurors for the "care" they had taken.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney KC, the advocate depute, said Edward was "a man who with clear neo-Nazi ideals... preparing for an act of terrorism which would include an ideologically-driven incident of serious violence".