Redding first time offender (75) placed on sex register

A 75-year-old man was placed on the sex offenders register after subjecting a woman to “inexplicable” sexual remarks.

John Mundie appeared as a first offender at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday.

He had earlier admitted the offence, causing the woman alarm and distress at his 34 School Road, Redding home on January 11.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “This was inexplicable but unacceptable conduct. It may have been some kind of frivolous remark, but some remarks have the capacity to cause humiliation and alarm to those the remarks are directed towards.

“This is your first appearance before this court. It’s a concern to me, a man of your background should now be appearing in this court under these circumstances.”

Sheriff Caldwell made Mundie subject to a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work. He will also be on the sex offenders register for the 12 month period of his order.