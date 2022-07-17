Redding faker lied to police about being assaulted

Gavin McDougall (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to falsely claiming to police officers he had been assaulted in Alexandra Street, Devonside, Tillicoultry on October 26, 2020.

He also admitted being in breach of the supervision element of his community payback order.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDougall wasted police time when he lied to them about being assaulted

The court heard McDougall’s 12-month supervision order – which had been due to expire last month – was not going smoothly, although he had now completed the hours of unpaid work he had received as a punishment for his offence.