Redding faker lied to police about being assaulted

An offender who wasted police officers’ time by lying about being assaulted now appears to be wasting the court’s time by not taking his community payback order seriously.

Sunday, 17th July 2022, 8:27 pm
Gavin McDougall (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to falsely claiming to police officers he had been assaulted in Alexandra Street, Devonside, Tillicoultry on October 26, 2020.

He also admitted being in breach of the supervision element of his community payback order.

The court heard McDougall’s 12-month supervision order – which had been due to expire last month – was not going smoothly, although he had now completed the hours of unpaid work he had received as a punishment for his offence.

Sheriff Craig Harris extended the period of supervision for McDougall, 28 Kirkwood Avenue, Redding, by another 12 months and fixed a review for two month’s time on September 8 to see how he was progressing.