Recreation time rammy at Polmont YOI

A young offender punched another inmate and then burst the nose of a member of staff who tried to stop the attack.

Eamon Docherty (21) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted both assaults he committed at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on March 11 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Jamie Roy said: “The accused was seen by staff, who were supervising recreation time, to walk purposefully towards the inmate and they both formed the opinion he was going to assault him.

“He was instructed to stop, but he did not and continued to move towards the inmate and then started to punch him. Two staff members intervened resulting in one of them being punched to the face causing his nose to bleed. Docherty was restrained and take to segregation.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “Things happen in jail – and this happened. There is a very traumatic background here. His family background is extremely difficult and has led to offence after offence.

“He has been abusing drugs since he was 13 years old.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You assaulted someone who was on the telephone and he wasn’t in a position to defend himself. The you punched a prison officer and injured him.”

Docherty, 63C Main Street, Ayr, was sentenced to nine months in prison back dated to June 3.