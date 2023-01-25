Reckless rage: Stenhousemuir offender kicked steering wheel while her partner was driving

According to the court charges, Wendy Thompson, 52, kicked out at the steering wheel of the vehicle her partner was driving, breaking the indicator and window wiper lever and causing him to lose control of the vehicle to the danger of others, to her partner and herself.

Thompson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to culpable and reckless behaviour in Broomage Crescent, Larbert on November 10 last year. She also admitted breaching her bail conditions not to contact her partner in Broomage Crescent, Larbert, on January 7 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The accused and the complainer had both been in Stirling to attend a Chinese restaurant for dinner. The accused was drunk and sitting in the front passenger seat as they drove home.

Thompson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"There was an argument between them and she kicked out at the steering wheel of the vehicle.”

After police were contacted, Thompson admitted to officers she had kicked out while in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hutchison said: “I’m aware of this relationship and I’m aware it’s been volatile over the years.”