Reckless rage: Stenhousemuir offender kicked steering wheel while her partner was driving
A night out at a Chinese restaurant nearly turned into tragedy when an offender angrily kicked out at her partner while they were driving home and hit the steering wheel causing him to lose control of the car.
According to the court charges, Wendy Thompson, 52, kicked out at the steering wheel of the vehicle her partner was driving, breaking the indicator and window wiper lever and causing him to lose control of the vehicle to the danger of others, to her partner and herself.
Thompson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to culpable and reckless behaviour in Broomage Crescent, Larbert on November 10 last year. She also admitted breaching her bail conditions not to contact her partner in Broomage Crescent, Larbert, on January 7 this year.
Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The accused and the complainer had both been in Stirling to attend a Chinese restaurant for dinner. The accused was drunk and sitting in the front passenger seat as they drove home.
"There was an argument between them and she kicked out at the steering wheel of the vehicle.”
After police were contacted, Thompson admitted to officers she had kicked out while in the car.
Simon Hutchison said: “I’m aware of this relationship and I’m aware it’s been volatile over the years.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Thompson, 12 Balmoral Place, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in that time.