News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Rapist jailed for 12 years for offences which took place in Forth Valley and Orkney

A man who was convicted of violent and non-recent sexual offences, including in Forth Valley, has been jailed for 12 years.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th May 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:16 BST

Malcolm Leask, 35, was found guilty of a series of offences against women following a trial at the High Court in Stirling in April 2023.

He was also found guilty of violent offences against children and animals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His offences were committed in Clackmannanshire and Orkney between 2008 and 2019.

Malcolm Leask who was jailed for 12 yearsMalcolm Leask who was jailed for 12 years
Malcolm Leask who was jailed for 12 years
Most Popular

He was convicted on Wednesday, 26 April, 2023 and was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court today.

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: "Malcolm Leask’s behaviour was appalling, he inflicted pain and misery upon his victims but he will now face the consequences of his actions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would like to thank everyone who came forward vital with information, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted.

"I hope this conviction and sentence sends a clear message that all reports of sexual abuse, regardless of the passage of time, will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland and victims will be supported throughout.

"I would like to thank the investigative team and our partners for all their hard work on this case."

Should you wish to report a sexual crime to Police Scotland, then please do so by contacting officers on 101, or by making an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.