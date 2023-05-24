Rapist jailed for 12 years for offences which took place in Forth Valley and Orkney

Malcolm Leask, 35, was found guilty of a series of offences against women following a trial at the High Court in Stirling in April 2023.

He was also found guilty of violent offences against children and animals.

His offences were committed in Clackmannanshire and Orkney between 2008 and 2019.

Malcolm Leask who was jailed for 12 years

He was convicted on Wednesday, 26 April, 2023 and was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court today.

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: "Malcolm Leask’s behaviour was appalling, he inflicted pain and misery upon his victims but he will now face the consequences of his actions.

"I would like to thank everyone who came forward vital with information, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted.

"I hope this conviction and sentence sends a clear message that all reports of sexual abuse, regardless of the passage of time, will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland and victims will be supported throughout.

"I would like to thank the investigative team and our partners for all their hard work on this case."