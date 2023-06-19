Rank rotten response: Falkirk thug spat at taxi driver over row about change

Luke Whittaker, 31, asked the driver if he accepted change and became angry when the driver responded “of course” he did. The offender then leaned over and spat into the cab, narrowly missing the driver.

Unfortunately for Whittaker, police officers were patrolling the town centre at the time and witnessed the offence – stopping him as he walked off from the taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated the crime was a particularly serious one, affecting someone who was just doing their job serving the public and came about over something “truly trivial”.

Whittaker spat at the taxi driver following an argument regarding change (Picture: Contributed)

Whittaker appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault – spitting at a taxi driver – in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, on July 30 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30am and police were on patrol in Falkirk town centre. The complainer, a taxi driver, was on duty when the accused approached him and asked him if he accepted cash for payment.

"The taxi driver advised him cash was accepted and the accused then asked the driver if he took change. The taxi driver asked him what he meant by ‘change’, stating ‘of course I accept change’ and the accused became irate by this and slammed the door of the taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police officers saw the slamming of the door and approached the accused. They saw him lean into the open window and spit directly into the taxi at the complainer, which just missed him.

"The accused then walked away and police stopped him.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The offence which you’ve pleaded guilty to is a particularly serious an unpleasant offence – spitting at a taxi driver who was out serving members of the public over something truly trivial.”

She placed Whittaker, 25 Fairfield Place, Falkirk, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 8pm and 7am each day for the next two months.