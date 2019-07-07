Rangers FC supports effort to find missing man Gregor Gibbons

Glasgow Rangers is screening the appeal for information about missing man Gregor Gibbons at its Ibrox friendly with Oxford United today.

Keen ‘Gers fan Gregor was last seen on Tuesday night, and a police hunt along the canal path from Twechar to the Kelpies is currently underway.

The 32-year-old was last seen on the path between Kirkintilloch and Twechar on Tuesday night, but since then there have been unconfirmed sightings of him at Twechar Bridge, Bonnybridge and Grangemouth.

Police marine units, dogs, cyclists and air support have all been used in the effort to trace him.

Gregor’s image was set to appear on screen at Ibrox before today’s game, and will be shown again at half time.

He is 5ft 5ins with shaved dark hair, and has an athletic build.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact police via 101.