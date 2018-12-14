Range Rover stolen from Falkirk street found in Polmont

A Range Rover stolen from a Falkirk street was found dumped in Polmont.

Police are appealing for information after a black Range Rover Evoque was taken from Prospecthill Road some time between 5.20pm and 7.20pm on Wednesday, December 12.

The vehicle, registration M55 SMX, was traced later that night in the Glen Ogle Court area of Polmont.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or any suspicious activity in either location or in between, particularly drivers with dash-cam footage, can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3390 of December 12.