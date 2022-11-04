Liam Mackie (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth and Hornbeam Crescent, Falkirk on April 24.

He also admitted resisting police officers – pushing against them and lunging at them – at the same location and same date.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was in the address with his brother and his brother’s partner and all parties had consumed alcohol. At 1pm the following day the accused returned to the address and began to act erratically – shouting, swearing and screaming.

Mackie lunged at a police officer during the incident

"Police were contacted and on arrival they noted the accused appeared incoherent, mentioning he had lost his phone and did not want to return home. He then began rambling incoherently.

"He tried to leave the address and officers put hands on him to try and get him to stay. He began pushing against the officers, shouting and swearing. He was restrained and handcuffed.

"When he was taken to the police vehicle his behaviour continued. He was taken home and when the handcuffs were removed he lunged at one of the police officers.”

Last month the case had to be adjourned to ascertain where Mackie actually was – it was believed he was detained in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

